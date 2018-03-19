Kentucky, Louisiana and New Jersey are among some of the least-appealing places for employees to spend their post-work years, thanks to low scores in affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
Source: EBN – Read Full Story
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- 10 worst states to retire - March 19, 2018
- Activision Blizzard sends new parents home with baby-soothing bassinet - March 19, 2018
- Merit Financial Group partners with two retirement planning firms - March 19, 2018