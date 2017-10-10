7 honored with Excellence and Innovation Awards from P&I

Seven winners were announced Monday for Excellence and Innovation Awards at Pensions & Investments West Coast Defined Contribution conference, the sixth year that P&I and the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association have recognized efforts by plan sponsors to improve the retirement security of participants.
