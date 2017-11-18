Vanguard Group is at the center of the flight to passive equity, acting as a black hole near active management’s solar system, pulling more of its assets into its gravity field, crushing their higher fees into fractions of their former selves.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Are you a god? No, just a passive asset manager - November 18, 2017
- Nike taps Fidelity as record keeper for 401(k) plan - November 18, 2017
- Employers propose moving Universities Superannuation Scheme participants to DC plan - November 18, 2017