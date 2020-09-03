Banks join push to give workers time off to vote

The move is part of the effort by banks and other companies to promote racial equity and be more sensitive to the stresses on front-line employees. It also coincides with rising concerns about the postal system’s ability to handle the rush of absentee ballots.
