Clients warm mildly to EM hedge fund returns

New data from Hedge Fund Research show that emerging markets hedge funds manage about $223 billion in assets, the highest estimate since the hedge fund data firm began tracking the fund group.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
