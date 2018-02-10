The top five defined contribution record keepers manage about 40% of all DC plans, or about 277,000 plans covering 11.2 million participants.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- DC record-keeper concentration - February 10, 2018
- No Rothification, but some technical changes to retirement plans in budget bill - February 9, 2018
- Benefits industry newsmakers: New partnerships, acquisitions, promotions & more - February 9, 2018