Locales with high concentrations of jobs in industries such as retail and health care could see as much as a 4% decline in their annual growth rate if the shutdowns last just a month.
Source: EBN – Read Full Story
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Digital jobs will insulate some U.S. areas from pandemic shock - March 24, 2020
- How HR leaders can make remote work pain free - March 24, 2020
- HealthJoy launches streamlined access to telemedicine in wake of COVID-19 pandemic - March 24, 2020