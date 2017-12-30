Dow to just miss 25,000 to end 2017

As the Dow Jones flirts with a milestone high of 25,000 in the waning hours of 2017, the blue-chip index has hit 71 record highs during the year while returning about 28.6% on a total return basis as of publication.
