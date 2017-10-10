That idea plays out at least according to the Aptus Behavioral Momentum index. The index falls in line with the work of the weekend’s winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, Richard H. Thaler, who worked to quantify the impact of humanity’s draw to short-term gains over more rational, long-term benefits on financial markets.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Corporate DC matching ‘penalizes the poor,’ P&I keynote speaker says - October 10, 2017
- Investors as irrational as ever - October 10, 2017
- Torchmark taps Empower Retirement as record keeper for 401(k) plan - October 10, 2017