Jacksonville, Fla., rehired Empower Retirement as bundled provider for its $158 million 457 plan and $24 million 401(a) plan.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Jacksonville sticks with Empower as provider for 2 DC plans - October 5, 2017
- DC plan execs can learn something from Mr. Spock and Homer Simpson, keynote speaker says - October 5, 2017
- Judge dismisses 2 claims in Verizon 401(k) lawsuit, allows one to proceed - October 5, 2017