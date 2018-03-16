Judge dismisses fiduciary-breach lawsuit vs. Voya for second time

A judge dismissed for the second time a lawsuit by a participant in the Nestle 401(k) Savings Plan that Voya Financial and several affiliates violated their ERISA duties
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- You signed a consent decree. So now what? - March 16, 2018
- University of California considering adding alts to its target-date funds - March 16, 2018
- St. Louis Deferred Compensation seeks investment consultant - March 16, 2018