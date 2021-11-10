Michael Roberts, Principal of Retail Marketing at Vanguard, reflects on how his parents assumed from the start that he and his siblings would all attain a college education and how such an assumption could help parents realize the same goal for their children today.
Source: Vanguard – Read Full Story
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Want to set financial goals that stick this year? Start with one word. - November 10, 2021
- Different age groups, different asset allocations - November 10, 2021
- Make college an assumption. Prove it with a plan. - November 10, 2021