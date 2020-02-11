After Zoe Friedland became pregnant with her first child, she was picky about choosing a doctor to guide her through delivery. That person also had to be in the health insurance network of Cigna, the insurer that covers Friedland through her husband’s employer.
Source: EBN – Read Full Story
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Patients caught in crossfire between giant hospital chain, large insurer - February 11, 2020
- Why clients aiming for early retirement shouldn’t feel guilty about spending - February 11, 2020
- Adopting a human-centered approach to employee relocation - February 11, 2020