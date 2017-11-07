RBC’s software solution to matching millennial employees with mentors

Royal Bank of Canada has found a unique solution to keeping its tech-savvy interns from moving on — using a new technology that matches young employees with more seasoned people to set up career mentoring chats over coffee.
