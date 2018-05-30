SEC Proposes Package of Enhancements to Regulation of Broker-Dealers and Investment Advisers

May 10, 2018

On April 18, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a comprehensive proposal that would alter the regulation of broker-dealers and investment advisers, particularly when making recommendations to retail customers. The commissioners voted 4-1 to propose the package, with Commissioner Kara Stein dissenting. The SEC’s proposal will have a 90-day comment period, running from the date it is published in the Federal Register.

The SEC’s proposal is being made against the backdrop of an uncertain future for the Department of Labor’s (DOL) fiduciary rule, which was vacated in its entirety by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in March. Interested stakeholders are awaiting a decision by the DOL as to whether it will appeal the Fifth Circuit’s decision, either to the full Fifth Circuit or to the Supreme Court. At an April 12th hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta stated that the DOL is not currently enforcing the fiduciary rule and that the Trump Administration has not yet made a determination as to how to proceed. On April 26th, AARP and the attorneys general of three states (California, New York, and Oregon) filed motions to intervene in the Fifth Circuit litigation along with petitions for a rehearing by the full Fifth Circuit.

The SEC’s proposal shares many similarities with the DOL fiduciary rule, but there are also a number of differences. The SEC repeatedly states in the explanatory material the SEC’s belief that its proposal would be well-integrated with the DOL’s fiduciary rule, including the requirements under the Best Interest Contract Exemption. The SEC’s proposal focuses on broker-dealers and the “associated persons” of broker-dealers and, to a lesser extent, investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Overview. The SEC proposal is composed of the following parts:

A proposal to require that broker-dealers act in a customer’s “best interest” when making recommendations to retail customers. This new duty is described in more detail below.

A proposal to lay out, in a single interpretative release, the elements of an investment adviser’s fiduciary duty to its clients. The SEC describes this proposed release as reaffirming and, in some cases, clarifying this duty, which has largely developed through court cases interpreting the anti-fraud provision of the Investment Advisers Act.

A new “relationship summary” disclosure requirement that would, in a document of no more than four pages, lay out the basics of the firm’s services, standards of conduct, fees and costs, conflicts of interest, and certain other information. This new disclosure requirement would apply to both broker-dealers and investment advisers.

A proposal to limit the ability of broker-dealers and their associated persons from using the term “adviser” or “advisor” as part of their name or title, unless such broker-dealers are registered as investment advisers.

A proposal to require broker-dealers and investment advisers to prominently disclose the firm’s registration status with the SEC (i.e., as a broker-dealer and/or investment adviser).

New Standards of Conduct for Broker-Dealers. The centerpiece of the SEC’s proposal is a new duty that would be imposed on broker-dealers when making recommendations to retail customers. Under this new standard, a broker-dealer must act in the best interest of a retail customer at the time a recommendation is made, without placing the broker-dealer’s interest ahead of the customer’s. Thus, unlike the DOL’s fiduciary rule, there is no requirement for the broker-dealer to disregard its own interest. A broker-dealer would discharge this new best interest duty by complying with the following obligations:

Disclosure obligation. A broker-dealer must disclose, in writing, the material facts about the relationship, including all material conflicts of interest and the scope of the relationship (e.g., whether the broker-dealer assumes any duty to monitor the customer’s investments).

Care obligation. A broker-dealer must, in making a recommendation, exercise reasonable diligence, care, skill, and prudence to:

Understand the potential risks and rewards of the recommendation, and have a reasonable basis to believe that the recommendation could be in the best interest of at least some retail customers;

Have a reasonable basis to believe that the recommendation is in the best interest of a particular customer based on his or her investment profile and the potential risks and rewards of the recommendation; and

Have a reasonable basis to believe that a series of recommendations are not excessive and are in the customer’s best interest when taken together in light of the customer’s investment profile.

Conflict of interest obligations. A broker-dealer must establish, maintain, and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed to identify and at a minimum disclose or eliminate all material conflicts of interest. In addition, with respect to “financial incentives,” a broker-dealer must establish, maintain, and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed to identify and at a minimum disclose and mitigate, or eliminate, all material conflicts of interest arising from these financial incentives. In other words, the proposal would create an obligation on the broker-dealer to mitigate conflicts from financial incentives.

A few terms will be particularly important in measuring this rule’s impact on retirement plans. The new standards of conduct would only apply to “recommendations” to a “retail customer.” The SEC did not define the term “recommendation,” but did say that it is based on how that term is defined by existing Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) rules. (FINRA’s definition, in turn, is similar, but not identical, to how the DOL defined “recommendation” in its fiduciary rule.) Notably, a “recommendation” under FINRA rules can include a rollover recommendation if it involves a recommendation regarding a security.

The SEC defines retail customer as a person, or legal representative of a person, who receives a recommendation of any securities transaction or investment strategy involving securities from a broker, dealer, or a natural person who is an associated person of a broker or dealer, and uses the recommendation “primarily for personal, family, or household purposes.” The SEC makes clear in its explanatory material that this would include a recommendation to a participant in a defined contribution plan, but the SEC does not explain whether it would apply to a recommendation to a plan fiduciary regarding the plan’s investment menu.

In section 913 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Congress authorized the SEC to promulgate rules that extend the same standard of conduct applicable to investment advisers (i.e., a fiduciary duty) to broker-dealers. The SEC’s current proposal would not do that. While the new best interest standard for broker-dealers would include many obligations that apply to fiduciaries, including ERISA fiduciaries, the SEC’s proposal does not intend that broker-dealers would be subject to the “fiduciary” duty that applies to registered investment advisers.

Implications for Plan Sponsors. First, it is important to remember that this is only a proposal; it could change significantly before finalization. We expect robust comments from many stakeholders, although previous comments from industry members suggest broad support for a best interest standard when investment professionals make recommendations to retail customers.

Second, it is important to keep in mind that the SEC’s proposal builds on a variety of existing duties and obligations already imposed on broker-dealers under SEC and FINRA rules. In fact, many of the elements of the new best interest standard would be viewed by FINRA as already required under its “suitability” standard for recommendations. Nonetheless, this new proposal would be a significant enhancement of the duties owed to retail securities customers, including with respect to retirement plans and accounts.

Many plan sponsors do not deal routinely with broker-dealers. Like the DOL’s fiduciary rule, the changes in the SEC’s proposal are expected to have the greatest impact in the retail market, including with respect to rollover recommendations to IRAs. For registered investment advisers, the proposal purports to restate the existing fiduciary duty under the securities laws and require some additional disclosures beyond the current Form ADV. There are, of course, many nuances that will undoubtedly be discovered as stakeholders pour over the nearly 1,000 pages of explanatory material in what we expect to be a robust comment process.

