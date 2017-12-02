Senate passes tax-cut bill in milestone move toward overhaul

Senate Republicans narrowly approved the most sweeping rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, slashing the corporate tax rate and providing temporary tax-rate cuts for most Americans.
Source: EBN – Read Full Story
