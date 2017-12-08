Strained future for some state pension systems

The populations of Japan, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Italy are expected to age significantly in the next 30 years as the number of people over 65 per 100 people will grow on average by 39 individuals.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
