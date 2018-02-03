U.K. Financial Conduct Authority to look at individual DC market risks

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, in cooperation with The Pensions Regulator, is seeking industry input on individual defined contribution arrangements.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Cobb County School District searching for record keepers - February 3, 2018
- IBM ups international equity weighting in target-date funds - February 3, 2018
- Montana University System goes with TIAA-CREF as single record keeper, revamps lineups - February 3, 2018