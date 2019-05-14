Uber eats shareholder value

Uber Technologies has had a difficult first few days as a public company. Since its initial public offering hit the exchanges on Thursday, shares fell about 16.6% as of midday Monday, resulting in a $12.6 billion loss in shareholder value.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
