Rising use of rice flour as a thickening agent in bakery items is projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players over the coming years.

Rockville, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rice flour is a staple food in Asian countries and is used in the preparation of various food products, ranging from dosas to mocha. The global rice flour market, according to data provided by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide consumption of rice flour is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Rice is a fine flour, which is prepared from rice grains and used widely in different food products as a substitute for corn and wheat flour. It is entirely free from gluten and utilized widely to prepare gluten-free diets. Moreover, it is used as a base for noodles across various Asian countries. Besides its use in culinary applications, it is also used in numerous skincare and cosmetic products and as a substrate in the cultivation of mushrooms. Rice flour is utilized in the production of rice flour masks to make skin lustrous and taut.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8376

The food & beverage industry is generating noteworthy demand for rice flour to prepare convenience foods such as soups, baby foods, instant noodles, confectioneries, desserts, etc. Further, the growing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals is projected to stimulate demand for rice flour over the coming 10 years.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in cases of celiac disease. The incidences of gluten intolerance in North Americans and Europeans are also increasing. These factors have led to increased requirements for rice flour and products prepared from rice flour compared to conventional wheat products.

There is soaring demand for ready-made rice flour for household cooking applications due to busy lifestyles. Rising consumption of rice flour by people living in metropolitan cities is predicted to contribute to increased sales of rice flour during the forecast period. In addition, the rising number of women joining the workforce is also expected to boost sales of rice flour over the coming years.

Rice contains ferulic acid, para-aminobenzoic acid, and allantoin. Para-aminobenzoic acid acts efficiently as a sunscreen for the human body. Furthermore, rice is utilized for the production of skincare products, including toners to make skin more radiant. In addition, rice is also consumed as a vegan food across the globe.

However, adverse climatic conditions affect the cultivation of rice, which is expected to negatively impact the sales of rice flour. These climatic conditions can lead to increased prices of rice flour and thus limit its adoption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for rice flour around the world is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The global rice flour market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2033.

The global market stands at US$ 895 million in the year 2023.

Demand for rice flour in Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2033.

Sales of rice four in Germany are anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8376

Key Market Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods PLC

Bunge Ltd.

Ebro Foods S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Ingredion, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

EDME Food Ingredients Limited

Key manufacturers of rice flour are investing huge amounts in strengthening their respective supply chain management systems. They are following safety regulations and delivering quality products to target end users, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Key suppliers of rice flour are involved in mergers & acquisitions to expand their footprints across the globe.

For instance:

Western Foods, LLC is a supplier of various allergen-free and gluten-free products mainly old grains and rice to food processors around the world. It is situated in the center of the median rice-growing region in California. In December 2019, the company acquired American Sunny Foods, Inc., which produces rice flour and is based in Stockton, California.

Segmentation of Rice Flour Industry Research

By Product: Medium & Short Grain Long Grain Pre-Gelatinized

By Source : White Rice Brown Rice

By Origin : Conventional Organic

By Application : Bakeries & Confectioneries Baby Foods Breakfast Solutions

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy: Rice Flour Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8376

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global rice flour market for the periods (2018 to 2022) and (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product (medium & short grain, long grain, pre-gelatinized), source (white rice, brown rice), origin (conventional, organic), and application (bakeries & confectioneries, baby foods, breakfast solutions), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Non-GMO Flour Market: The global non-GMO flour market has reached a size of US$ 64.25 billion and is anticipated to increase to US$ 88.46 billion by the end of 2032. Consumption of non-GMO flour across the world is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2032.

Functional Flour Market: Worldwide demand for functional flour is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the global functional flour market stands at US$ 45 billion and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 93 billion by the end of 2033.

Organic Pastry flour Market: Organic pastry flour is manufactured from low gluten soft wheat. Organic pastry flour is milled very finely and produce flaky crust rather than hard or crisp ones. Organic pastry flour has very fine texture as well as high starch content.

Soya Flour Market: Soya flour’s demand continues to accelerate by leaps and bounds with soya flour becoming highly predominant in food formulation on the back of its high nutritional value, low cost, and impressive functionality.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com