Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL), known for its engineered solutions in renewable energy and power management, announced the divestiture of a significant portion of its Richardson Healthcare segment to DirectMed Imaging.

At the close of regular trading on Friday, RELL shares stood at $13.12, marking a decline of $0.24 or 1.80%. However, the stock experienced a positive shift in after-hours trading, rising by $0.98 or 7.47%.

Furthermore, Richardson Electronics has secured an exclusive 10-year global supply agreement to provide DirectMed with repaired Siemens CT X-ray tubes.

In the interim 12 to 18 months, Richardson Electronics will continue to produce ALTA CT X-ray tubes for DirectMed. The remaining assets and operations of the Richardson Healthcare segment, predominantly focused on CT X-ray tube manufacturing and repair, are set to be integrated into the Company’s PMT segment.

