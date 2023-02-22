The brand producing the #1 Moscato d’Asti in America expands its line-up with Prosecco

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February 22, 2023 – Risata Wines, known for producing America’s #1 Moscato d’Asti*, today announces its estate grown Prosecco D.O.C. is now available in a 750mL format in select markets. Initially launching in February 2022 with 187mL bottles, increased consumer demand for Prosecco accelerated the need to offer a standard bottle size to the market. Risata Wines Prosecco D.O.C. is crafted from sustainable, estate-grown fruit, undergoing an extended secondary fermentation resulting in a superior Prosecco with finer, more persistent bubbles and intense aromas.

Risata releases this new format as the Prosecco category continues its steady growth. As the number one selling wine variety from Italy and the number one sparkling wine variety overall, Prosecco represents a significant slice of the broader wine market, roughly $432 million in total. Risata Wines Prosecco D.O.C. enters the 750mL category which accounts for 88% of Prosecco category dollars and drives the bulk of growth as year over year dollar sales for Prosecco continue to increase at a rate of +5.2%.**

“As producer of America’s #1 Moscato d’Asti, it was a natural fit for Risata to enter the Prosecco category,” said Kathy Reilly, VP Marketing and Innovation, Prestige Beverage Group. “Prosecco is the number one varietal from Italy and the number one sparkling wine overall, and this growing category shows no signs of slowing down. We are thrilled to offer an estate grown, sustainably made Prosecco from Risata that delivers an incredible quality wine for consumers.”

Risata Wines Prosecco D.O.C. serves to elevate any moment and is crafted with quality in mind. The fruit is sourced from estate-grown, sustainably farmed vineyards in the Veneto region that were first established in 1681. The wine then undergoes a secondary fermentation for 70 days, nearly double the length used in traditional Prosecco winemaking. This extended secondary fermentation results in finer, more persistent bubbles and intense aromas of melon and honeysuckle with hints of pear creating an overall superior Prosecco.

Risata Wines Prosecco D.O.C. 750mL bottles are now available on select store shelves nationwide with an SRP of $15.99. To learn more about Risata Wines, follow @RisataWines on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube or visit RisataWines.com.

* Source: IRI. Total U.S. Multi-Outlet, 26 WE 01/01/23

** Source: IRI. Total US. Multi-Outlet, 52 WE 11/06/2022

About Risata Wines

Risata® Wines are sourced from the finest vineyards in Italy, offering premium quality wines that pair with all of life’s moments, big or small. The portfolio is led by America’s #1 Moscato d’Asti, Pink Moscato, and Red Moscato. Risata’s collection also includes Passion Fruit, Dark Red, Peach, and Blueberry semi-sweet wines, and Prosecco. For more information, visit www.RisataWines.com.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, 2XO Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Rinna Wines. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

