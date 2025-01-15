Price range is less than one-tenth that of conventional devices while achieving remarkable space-savings

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have started offering samples of the industry’s smallest[1] terahertz (THz) wave oscillation and detection devices utilizing semiconductor elements known as Resonant Tunneling Diodes (RTDs). Terahertz waves are anticipated to be applied to non-destructive testing, imaging, and sensing in the medical and healthcare sectors, as well as potentially future ultra-fast communication technologies. Providing these devices contributes to the advancement of THz wave applications.

ROHM has developed a 0.5mm × 0.5mm RTD chip for THz wave generation and detection, capable of oscillating and detecting THz waves at a frequency of 320GHz (typical) with an output power ranging from 10 to 20µW. ROHM will begin offering samples of this RTD element mounted in a PLCC package (4.0mm × 4.3mm) commonly used for LEDs. With an extremely compact size, typically than one-thousandth that of conventional oscillators, this innovation enables easy development of THz wave applications, even in space-constrained environments.

By positioning the antenna surfaces of the oscillation and detection devices facing each other 10mm apart, a dynamic range of 40dB (typical) can be achieved. Both oscillator and detector maintain a drive power consumption of 10mW (typical), while their ability to oscillate and detect THz waves at room temperature eliminates the need for cooling equipment required with some conventional methods. These compact, power-saving devices are almost unaffected by the operating environment, enabling use in a wide range of applications.

ROHM offers samples of THz wave oscillation and detection devices less than one-tenth the price of conventional devices. ROHM also provides evaluation kits that include an evaluation board and other components, allowing users to easily integrate the devices into a research and development environment. The sale of sample products and evaluation kits requires the prior signing of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with ROHM.

Professor Safumi Suzuki, Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology, Institute of Integrated Research, Institute of Science Tokyo

“Terahertz waves are expected to be applied to various fields such as imaging, sensing, and wireless communications due to their excellent characteristics and high degree of safety. However, research and development for commercialization has traditionally required large-scale equipment and substantial costs. In this context, the RTD terahertz wave device – developed through years of collaborative research with ROHM – is an ultra-small 4.0mm × 4.3mm device that challenges conventional norms while featuring astonishingly low power consumption and implementation costs. With the launch of device samples, we anticipate that many private companies and research institutions will begin exploring terahertz wave research. We hope that the use of terahertz waves in various fields will lead to the creation of new applications with functions that were previously difficult to achieve. Going forward, we will continue to contribute to society through the development of terahertz wave devices in partnership with ROHM.”

Ken Nakahara, General Manager of Center, ROHM Research & Development Center,

ROHM Co., Ltd.

“The terahertz R&D team and I are very excited and proud to have reached the point where we can bring this technology to market. We have dedicated ourselves to terahertz devices for about 15 years; the journey has not been easy. We gathered the forces of industry, academia, and government along the way, and have successfully established the position that ROHM holds today. The team understands that this announcement is just a small step toward the commercialization of terahertz technology, but at the same time, it is a giant leap for us. We believe that this small beginning will grow big and contribute to the well-being of our society.”

Background and Development Summary

Occupying the frequency region between radio waves and light, THz waves exhibit a variety of distinctive characteristics, including excellent permeability similar to radio waves, straight-line propagation akin to laser beams, and unique absorption properties for materials such as polymers. As such, they are expected to be utilized for non-destructive testing, imaging of humans and materials without the use of dangerous radiation, high-speed communication as an alternative to conventional wireless transmission, and high-resolution radar sensing. However, conventional methods often require large equipment sizes and high implementation costs often ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, making it challenging for private companies to actively pursue research or commercialize in the field of practical THz applications.

Since the late 2000s, ROHM has engaged in joint research with numerous universities and research institutes, such as the Institute of Science Tokyo and Osaka University. The key aim: developing THz wave oscillation and detection devices using RTD technology. ROHM is also involved in several consortia, including national projects (government R&D initiatives) sponsored by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), and the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), as well as the XG Mobile Promotion Forum and the Terahertz System Application Promotion Council. ROHM will continue to focus on device development while contributing to the early industrialization and social integration of THz technology.

Supporting Information

ROHM is committed to supporting THz wave research and application development. In addition to various support contents, ROHM also offers evaluation kits that include devices and evaluation boards. By combining measurement tools like Analog Discovery 3™ from Digilent with a computer and software, users can easily operate THz wave oscillation and detection devices. Miniaturizing both the device and evaluation board makes it possible to create a research and development environment even in limited spaces, such as a desktop. For more information, please contact a sales representative or visit the contact page on ROHM’s website.

*Analog Discovery 3™ is a trademark or registered trademark of Digilent Inc.

Professor Safumi Suzuki



Profile: Doctor of Engineering, Professor at the Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology, Institute of Integrated Research, Institute of Science Tokyo. His research targets the development of THz wave devices using resonant tunneling diodes (RTDs).

Career:

March 2009: Completed a doctoral program at the Interdisciplinary Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology

April 2009: Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology

April 2014: Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology

August 2024: Professor, Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology, Institute of Innovative Research, Tokyo Institute of Technology

October 2024: Professor, Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology, Institute of Integrated Research, Institute of Science Tokyo

[1] ROHM study, January 2025

