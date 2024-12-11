Romania’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw an uptick in November 2024, reaching 5.1%, according to the latest data update on December 11, 2024. This marks an increase from the previous month’s year-over-year comparison, which recorded a 4.7% rise in October 2024.

The current figures reflect a consistent increase in inflationary pressure compared to the same period last year. The 5.1% CPI indicates accelerating costs for consumers, encompassing a broad spectrum of goods and services.

This upward trend in the inflation rate could signal potential shifts in economic strategies or policy adjustments by Romanian economic authorities. As the year draws to a close, monitoring changes in consumer prices will be crucial for understanding the broader economic implications for Romania heading into 2025.

