With its new brand purpose, Rubbermaid Commercial Products reaffirms its mission to support the people who keep work spaces clean, safe and productive daily.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products APAC (RCP) recently announced the launch of its new Brand Purpose campaign, showcasing a renewed commitment to supporting the essential services that keep the modern world running. A clean environment contributes to workplace safety, health, and productivity. However, maintaining such an environment requires critical behind-the-scenes efforts using proven techniques and quality products for effective, long-lasting results.

Rubbermaid tools are purpose-built to address the daily challenges in key industries and public spaces. From cleaning classrooms to maintaining hospital hygiene, RCP’s solutions make these tasks easier, safer, and more efficient. Innovative high-tech upgrades such as RFID technology in its popular HYGEN™ launderable microfibre mop pads and cloths help boost inventory management, tracking and loss prevention, making these cleaning essentials even more efficient for facilities.

“Small tools can have a huge impact. A mop that removes germs effectively can prevent illness in a classroom, while a cart that reduces trips to the supply room saves time and energy in a busy hotel. These tools go beyond being just functional, improving workflows and outcomes to help workers perform their roles confidently. Our products support essential industries and are made for work that matters,” said Praj Perera, senior manager at Rubbermaid Commercial.

In schools and offices, Rubbermaid’s durable mops, microfibre cloths, and waste management systems help these premises maintain spotless classrooms, preventing the spread of germs while creating safe spaces for students and workers.

The healthcare environment demands even stricter cleanliness standards. Rubbermaid’s carts and cleaning tools are designed for effective infection control, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. Their ergonomic features allow staff to work efficiently without strain, even during long shifts.

Housekeeping is the backbone of guest satisfaction. Rubbermaid’s housekeeping carts set the standard in the hotel industry, combining high storage capacity with compact, manoeuvrable designs. Staff can discreetly access everything they need to clean rooms efficiently, while the durable construction ensures reliability in high turnover environments.

In the fast-paced warehousing industry, time equals money, Rubbermaid carts and bins improve workflows by helping staff transport goods quickly and safely. With sturdy, high-capacity designs, these products minimise downtime and support productivity.

Similarly, arenas and public spaces require quick cleanups to prepare for the next event. Rubbermaid tools, like their easy-to-manoeuvre carts and durable cleaning equipment, help teams work efficiently, saving time while ensuring high standards of cleanliness.

For over 50 years, Rubbermaid Commercial Products has delivered innovative products backed by science and cleaning expertise. We serve several industries and strive to ensure every professional and customer feels safe and comfortable.

RCP makes products that last because the company knows its customers in industries like education, healthcare, hospitality, warehousing, and aged care need tools they can count on. By making products that last, Rubbermaid Commercial helps reduce the need for replacements, saving customers money and ensuring they always have the tools they need to get the job done right.

Rubbermaid housekeeping carts are tough enough to handle daily handling while carrying heavy loads. They stay smooth and quiet, even in busy, demanding environments, so customers can focus on getting the job done. Cleaning tools, such as microfibre cloths, mops and dusters, are built to handle regular washing and tough cleaning jobs without losing effectiveness, delivering reliable results every time despite extensive usage.

For storage solutions, the company develops strong materials to make bins and containers that resist cracking and warping, even when loaded with heavy or awkward items. These units hold up in demanding conditions without the risk of breaking down.

Combining durability, ergonomic design and efficiency, Rubbermaid Commercial products empower workers to take on demanding tasks while minimising risk and maximising productivity. RCP products are designed for the people who keep our spaces clean, safe and productive. From schools to warehouses, these tools are made for work that matters.

About the Company:

Rubbermaid Commercial Products is a leading manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets in Australia. With a focus on durability and performance, RCP offers a comprehensive range of products across various categories, including cleaning, material handling, waste management, washroom solutions, safety, and food service. Serving key industries such as healthcare, aged care, hospitality, property management, education, and commercial cleaning, RCP is committed to enhancing operational efficiency and promoting sustainability.

###

