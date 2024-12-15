Saudi Arabia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a slight increase in November 2024, signaling a moderate rise in inflation within the kingdom. According to the latest data updated on December 15, the CPI climbed to 2.0% from the previous month’s rate of 1.9% recorded in October 2024.

This year-over-year comparison between November 2024 and November 2023 reflects the kingdom’s ongoing economic adjustments and price fluctuations in the market. The increase from October’s 1.9% highlights a gradual upward trend in consumer prices, suggesting potential shifts in cost drivers or consumer demand.

As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy away from oil dependence, these slight variations in inflation are expected to be closely monitored by policymakers to maintain economic stability while encouraging growth in various sectors. The current inflation rate indicates a steady yet controlled expansion, in line with global economic conditions and domestic strategic initiatives.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com