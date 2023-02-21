Sentiments at the Nigerian equities are negative as investors trade stocks in GTCO and UBA. Fisayomi Folashade, Financial Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for an update on market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Selloffs drive bearish equities sentiments - February 21, 2023
- Global Risk-off Sentiment Hits European Equities as Private Sector Economy Picks Up - February 21, 2023
- Pharma, Bank Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading - February 21, 2023