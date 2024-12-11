On Wednesday, Indian equities largely remained steady as investors eagerly anticipated upcoming domestic and U.S. inflation reports to guide their next moves.

In early trading, the S&P BSE Sensex index saw a modest increase of 31 points, reaching 81,541, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 21 points, bringing it up to 24,631.

Among the gainers on the Nifty index were Grasim, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, and UltraTech Cement, each climbing between 1% and 2%. In contrast, IT giants including Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HCL Technologies experienced declines ranging from 0.5% to 1%.

NTPC Green Energy enjoyed a 2.5% surge after securing a 500 MW solar project order from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Maruti Suzuki India saw a slight increase of 0.5% following its announcement to adopt multiple technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Indian Overseas Bank leapt 2.3% after receiving an income tax refund equating to Rs 1,359.29 crore for the assessment year 2015-16.

Lastly, HG Infra Engineering climbed 3.2% after being awarded a Rs. 763-crore contract from the transport ministry.

