On Wednesday, Indian stocks experienced fluctuations with global markets closed for the New Year holiday. The key index, S&P/BSE Sensex, dropped by 80 points, or 0.1%, reaching 78,053 during early trading. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 27 points, or 0.1%, to 23,618.

Ireda witnessed a notable increase, with shares rising by 4.2%, following a positive update on its Q3 business performance. SJVN experienced a rally of 3.7% after securing an agreement with the Bihar government to advance the 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project, along with other initiatives.

Kalpataru Projects International saw a modest rise of nearly 1%, having secured new contracts valued at Rs. 1,011 crores across the transmission, distribution, and railway sectors. NCC gained 1.6%, while VA Tech Wabag advanced by 0.5% after both companies announced acquiring new orders.

Pennar Industries recorded a gain of 0.7% following its agreement to establish a joint venture aimed at manufacturing and selling solar modules. Newgen Software Technologies rose by 1.1%, buoyed by the acquisition of several pivotal projects in Singapore and the United States.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com