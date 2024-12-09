Westford, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyQuest projects that the serverless architecture market size will attain a value of USD 50.86 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Increasing emphasis on the reduction of operational costs and growing adoption of cloud technologies are slated to bolster the global serverless architecture market growth. Rising adoption of OPEX approach by organizations to improve profitability and efficiency will also create new opportunities for serverless architecture providers through 2031.

Serverless Architecture Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 9.84 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 50.86 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Deployment, End-User, Service Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Shift of organizations from CAPEX to OPEX approaches Key Market Opportunities Need for edge computing and sustainable cloud computing offers lucrative opportunities Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of cloud and IoT technologies

Cost Efficiency of Public Cloud Allows it to Lead Serverless Architecture Demand Outlook

Public cloud is forecasted to account for a significant global serverless architecture market share in the future. High scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency of public cloud make it a preferred choice for almost all serverless architecture companies around the world. Moreover, the high availability of a wide variety of public cloud platforms such as AWS Lambda, Microsoft Azure Functions, and Google Cloud Functions, will also bolster the dominance of this segment.

Demand for High Scalability in IT and Telecommunications Industry Makes it Fastest Growing Segment

IT and telecommunications end users are projected to present multiple new opportunities across the serverless architecture market forecast. Growing demand for highly scalable and flexible infrastructure in these industries to accommodate rapidly advancing technologies and solutions at an affordable cost will help this segment generate new business scope for serverless architecture providers through 2031 and beyond.

Presence of Major Tech Giants Aids the Dominance of North America in Global Serverless Architecture Market

North America is home to some of the most advanced tech companies in the world and this coupled with widespread adoption of serverless architecture across multiple organizations helps it emerge as the leading region in the global serverless architecture industry landscape. Targeting the United States will provide highly rewarding returns for all serverless architecture companies as cloud and IoT technology adoption picks up pace in the country.

Serverless Architecture Market Insights:

Drivers

Efforts of organizations to reduce their operational expenses and productivity enhancement

Shift from CAPEX to OPEX approach in multiple organizations

Rising adoption of cloud and IoT technologies

Restraints

Vendor lock-in period may cause data migration issues

Issues in compatibility with other systems

Complexity of managing and maintaining serverless architecture systems

Prominent Players in Serverless Architecture Market

The following are the Top Serverless Architecture Companies

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google LLC (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

VMware Inc. (US)

Rackspace Technology Inc. (US)

Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (high emphasis on reducing operational costs, shift from CAPEX to OPEX approach), restraints (vendor lock-in period causing issues in data migration, complex management and maintenance), and opportunities (rising demand for edge computing and sustainable cloud computing) influencing the growth of serverless architecture market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the serverless architecture market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

