SET-JETTING: STAY IN MOVIE-STAR HOTELS WITH ALL.COM

From the Oscars and BAFTA Awards to the Venice and Cannes Film Festivals, the silver screen inspires travellers the world over. The ever-growing consumption of films and series is fuelling a boom in cinema tourism, also known as “set-jetting”. This trend, in which travellers take inspiration from hit films when choosing destinations, has had its popularity boosted by popular and award-winning films such as Killers of the Flower Moon (Oklahoma), Oppenheimer (New Mexico) and Barbie (Palm Springs). According to Bloomberg, there is a real “White Lotus Effect”: the filming of seasons 2 and 3 in Sicily and Thailand has had a significant impact on bookings in these two destinations (season 3 launches on 17 February).

With more than 5,600 hotels around the world, ALL, Accor’s reservation platform and loyalty programme, makes it possible to book hotels that have been used as sets for famous films or successful series. Notting Hill, North by Northwest, Mission Impossible, Emily in Paris, The X-Files, The White Lotus – travellers can re-live scenes from their favourite films or simply get up close and personal with the filming locations.

Here’s our world tour of the most glamorous movie hotels to book on ALL.com!

ICONIC HOTELS ON THE BIG AND SMALL SCREEN

The Savoy London – Fairmont – book on ALL.com

The Big Sleep, Don’t Look Back, Bright Young Things, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Notting Hill, Mortdecai

Built by English hotelier Richard D’Oyly Carte in 1889, the Savoy has attracted big-name productions for decades, including The Big Sleep, The French Lieutenant’s Woman and Bright Young Things. The most famous is no doubt Notting Hill – the iconic final press conference scene announcing Anna Scott’s move to England was filmed in the hotel’s Lancaster ballroom.

Le Grand Hôtel Cabourg – MGallery – book on ALL.com

La Boum, Coco Before Chanel, The Intouchables

An iconic hotel dating back to 1907, the Grand Hotel de Cabourg MGallery is a jewel of Belle Époque architecture, listed as a historic monument and the location of some masterpieces of French cinema. La Boum (1980), Coco Before Chanel (2009) and Intouchables (2011) all have scenes shot here, including the very poignant scene of Philippe and Eléonore’s reunion organised by Driss in Intouchables. Each film has contributed to the legend of this extraordinary place.

The Plaza New York – Fairmont – book on ALL.com

North by Northwest, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Great Gatsby, Mission Impossible, Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Home Alone 2, Crocodile Dundee

Since opening in 1907, the Plaza Hotel has been a New York icon, hosting international productions and celebrities. In 1992 it was a major set for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The hotel offers guests an immersive experience inspired by the adventures of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin’s character in the film), allowing them to recreate their favourite scenes on a private limousine ride around the city (pizza included!).

HOTELS ON LOCATION

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach – book on ALL.com

Bombay, Slumdog Millionaire, Gully Boy

Juhu Beach is to Bollywood what Los Angeles is to Hollywood. Popular films such as Bombay, Slumdog Millionaire and Gully Boy have been shot here. The Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is on the beachfront, a few steps from the ISKCON temple, near the influential Prithvi Theatre and the homes of many Bollywood celebrities. A stay here is an immersion in the heart of Indian movie glamour.

JO&JOE Rio de Janeiro Largo de Boticàrio – book on ALL.com

Twilight, Moonraker, 2012, Fast Five, Rio

Rio de Janeiro’s instantly recognisable landscapes have served as the backdrop for several well-known films. The JO&JOE hotel embodies the spirit of the city, with its colourful architecture, swimming pools and fabulous restaurants featuring local cuisine (Frango a Pacharinho, Picanha). The hotel is located at the foot of the Corcovado – the iconic peak topped by the Christ the Redeemer statue – featured in films such as Moonraker, 2012 and Twilight.