VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has filed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All figures are in Canadian Dollars and in accordance with IFRS unless otherwise stated.
