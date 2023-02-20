NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Norfolk Southern Corporation (“Norfolk Southern” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Norfolk Southern and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 4, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing fire and extensive smoke and releasing toxins such as vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, benzene residue, and other combustible liquids. The derailment prompted the evacuations of thousands of nearby residents. Norfolk Southern faces numerous lawsuits and investigations from regulators and individuals. Since the derailment, Norfolk Southern’s stock price has fallen sharply.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .