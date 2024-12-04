NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of MAPS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/wm-technology-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=114506&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 25, 2021 to September 24, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: defendants acted with scienter in that they knew that the public documents and statements issued or disseminated in the name of the Company were materially false and misleading; knew that such statements or documents would be issued or disseminated to the investing public; and knowingly and substantially participated, or acquiesced in the issuance or dissemination of such statements or documents as primary violations of the securities laws. These defendants by virtue of their receipt of information reflecting the true facts of the Company, their control over, and/or receipt and/or modification of the Company’s allegedly materially misleading statements, and/or their associations with the Company which made them privy to confidential proprietary information concerning the Company, participated in the fraudulent scheme alleged herein.

DEADLINE: December 16, 2024

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 16, 2024.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903