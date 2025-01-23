Most Powerful Shelby GT350 in History Arrives for 60th Anniversary

2025 Shelby GT350R The street legal 2025 Shelby GT350R has 830+ horsepower and will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

2025 Shelby GT350 The 5.0L V8 powered Shelby GT350 fastback is offered in both 480 and 810* (supercharged) horsepower versions.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The performance and motorsports world was rocked today when Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), unveiled the 2025 Shelby GT350 on the Barrett-Jackson stage in Scottsdale, Ariz. The most powerful Shelby GT350 in history, the 810 horsepower sports car, was introduced almost 60 years to the day that Carroll Shelby revealed the first one (January 27, 1965). The Shelby GT350 will be available as a street car, while the street legal GT350R is track-ready with components from Shelby’s future Trans Am spec race car.

“Sixty years ago, the Shelby GT350 marked a new chapter in performance and motorsports history,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “It was Shelby’s first model based on the Ford Mustang, the perfect follow-up to the ground-breaking Shelby Cobra. Shelby American poured its performance expertise into the 1965 Mustang, turning it into an iconic international sports car. We followed the same strategy for 2025 and collaborated with industry leaders to create this very special Shelby car.”

For the GT350 street version, Shelby American tuned and upgraded the car’s suspension, exhaust, styling and other elements for enhanced street driving experience. The 5.0L V8 powered street version Shelby GT350 fastback is offered in both 480 and 810* (supercharged) horsepower versions and with a choice of manual or automatic transmission. The Shelby GT350 offers significant performance at an affordable price; the MSRP starts at $109,999 for the supercharged version, including the car.

“The Shelby GT350 and the Shelby GT350R are back for 2025,” said Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American. “Just as Carroll Shelby envisioned in 1965, this sports car is designed to be exhilarating and competitive on both the street and track. The Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R each have unique personalities that are very different from our halo Shelby Super Snake. The 2025 Shelby GT350 models are pure sports car, while the Shelby Super Snake is the highest performance super car in our lineup.”

“We increased horsepower by almost 70 percent, tuned the suspension, opened up the exhaust, smoothed the aerodynamics and gave it more sex appeal,” said Vince LaViolette, Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer at Shelby American. “The styling is based on functionality, giving the Shelby GT350 a purposeful look. However, the suspension is still supple enough to drive every day without sacrificing comfort.”

The street legal 2025 Shelby GT350R has 830+ horsepower and will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission. As in 1965, the 36 Shelby GT350R model cars will be white with two optional painted stripes and graphics packages available; gold/silver/black representing the historic race package and blue/white Shelby heritage package.

The street-legal, track-ready Shelby GT350R features a carbon fiber interior ‘tub’, optional carbon fiber racing seats and harnesses, carbon fiber trim, integrated roll cage, Turn Key Automotive/Motorsports, Trans AM spec high speed carbon fiber Aero package, fully-adjustable, JRI race struts and shocks with remote reservoir, ProSystems Alcon racing brakes, numerous chassis upgrades and more. MSRP will be announced shortly.

“While the Shelby GT350 street car is civilized enough for a daily commute, the Shelby GT350R was built for the serious weekend track warrior,” said La Violette. “Embracing the character of the 1965 competition model Shelby, our focus was on lightening the car, sharpening the performance and keeping it cool on the road course.”

The 36 Shelby GT350R model cars will be built in Michigan in collaboration with Turn Key Automotive/Motorsports, which has a deep history in American performance and racing. The company has deep experience in performance parts, racing and low volume niche programs, and provides the expertise, parts, services and support to take a project from rendering to reality.

“We’re honored to help Shelby American return one of the most iconic names to the track,” said Turn Key owner Rich Rinke. “We are excited to assist Shelby by bridging the connection between consumer and racing. For those who have track experience, the Shelby GT350R offers a high level of performance in a street-legal package.”

In addition to collaborating with Shelby American on the street legal Shelby GT350R, Turn Key is helping develop a future track only version of the sports car intended for competition in Trans Am. Turn Key is an approved Trans Am vehicle builder of SGT and GT vehicles with a stellar reputation for success.

“Along with capturing the FIA sports car world championship in 1965, Shelby-built cars and teams won Trans Am championships in 1966 and 1967,” said Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby and board member of Carroll Shelby International. “Along the way, Shelby American beat some of the best racing teams in the world. We’re excited to return Shelby to racing with a car built to compete, and win, through our association with Turn Key.”

In collaboration with Turn Key Automotive/Motorsports, Shelby will develop a Trans AM spec race car throughout 2025, with plans for an official entry in the 2026 race season. In a fitting nod to history, Jack Rinke, a Turn Key Development Engineer who worked on the Shelby GT350R, intends to compete in the 2026 season. “We are deeply honored by the history and our connection to Ken Miles and the Carroll Shelby story,” said Jack Rinke.

“We’re pleased that Shelby American is returning to race in Trans Am,” said Aaron Coalwell, Technical Director at Trans Am Race Company. “The company has deep roots in our series and we’re excited that a Shelby is committed to running with us in the 60th anniversary season of Trans Am. Everyone looks forward to seeing a Shelby officially back on the track.”

Shelby American built 562 Shelby GT350s (including R models) in 1965, which is why production is limited to the same number for 2025. Production of street cars will begin in the second quarter of the year to be sold in the US through Shelby selected Ford dealers. A limited number of street cars will be built by Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally. And 36 Shelby GT350R models, again matching the number built in 1965, will be available directly through Shelby American.

“From the 60th anniversary badges to the aero package and Shelby spec wheels, the sports car visually reflects the modern spirit of the first Shelby GT350,” said Patterson. “Behind the wheel, it’s very apparent that this car is worthy of the iconic Shelby GT350 name.”

Each vehicle from Shelby American is documented in the official Shelby Registry. The Shelby GT350 comes with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty; the powertrain warranty from Ford remains intact. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to shelby.com.

Notes (subject to change):

Available in automatic or manual transmission fastback (coupe).

* 810 HP using US 93 octane fuel (98 octane ratings in Europe and some other markets)

**Supercharger available for post-title sales only

About Shelby American, Inc.

Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company builds authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 street car, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby GT, 1000, Super Snake, SE and GT350 post-title packages for the 2005 and newer Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake and Shelby F-150 trucks, as well as the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. Heritage cars include the continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. For more information, visit www.Shelby.com.

FOB Las Vegas. NOTE: Optional equipment may be shown. Pricing, options and availability are subject to change without notice. Minimum 91 octane fuel required in supercharged vehicles. Horsepower ratings are climate adjusted based on use of 93-octane fuel. Fuel standards and octane rating may differ internationally. Equipment may void factory powertrain warranty. Supercharger not included in green states. Purchase and installation of supercharger sold separately in green states. International customers should check for import restrictions.

