The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,880, Rs 56,780, and Rs 57,550, respectively …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver remains unchanged, gold prices fall by Rs 100 to Rs 56,730 per 10 gm - February 21, 2023
- Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis: Gold Price Awaits Stimulu - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD displays a volatility squeeze below $1,840 ahead of FOMC minutes - February 21, 2023