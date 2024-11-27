Singapore, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIMPPLE Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPPL, “SIMPPLE”, “the Company”), a leading technology provider and innovator in the integrated facilities management sector, today announced that its Singapore subsidiary had signed a partnership agreement with Bangkok-based RAAS PAL Co., Ltd. to distribute Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors, robotics and the flagship SIMPPLE Software platform across Thailand.