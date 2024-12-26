Singapore’s industrial production witnessed a remarkable upturn in November 2024, posting a significant increase with the indicator reaching 8.5%. This marks a substantial rise from October’s figure of 1.2%, illustrating a strong recovery and growth in the sector. The latest update on this data came on December 26, 2024, providing insights into the country’s production performance.

This change represents a year-over-year comparison, indicating the acceleration of industrial activities compared to the same month in the previous year. Singapore’s ability to achieve such a positive shift underscores its resilience and adaptability in the industrial sector.

The strong performance in November is a promising sign for the country, suggesting that Singapore’s industrial production is steadily gaining momentum as it moves towards the end of the year. This update will likely be met with optimism from stakeholders and policy-makers anticipating sustained progress into 2025.

