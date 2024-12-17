The growing demand for biologics and biosimilars, which requires productive and economical production procedures, is boosting the single-use bioreactors market.

New York, USA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Figures

The global single-use bioreactors market size is projected to grow from USD 4.42 billion in 2024 to USD 10.42 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview

Single-use bioreactors permit processors to execute the usage of disposable technology, such as single-use bags, in manufacturing procedure steps that have formerly been restrained for stainless steel instruments. A stirred bioreactor utilizes single-use substances that are already amalgamated in the plastic bag. The bag and the stirrer are arranged in the bioreactor, and the stirrer is linked either mechanically or magnetically. A rocking single-use bioreactor is ruffled by a plunging motion and does not require stirrers within the single-use bags.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/single-use-bioreactors-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Key Insights from Report

The market for single-use bioreactors is significantly shaped by it providing various benefits such as decreased probability of cross-contamination and lower functional prices.

The single-use bioreactors market segmentation is mainly based on product, type, cell type, end use, and region.

Based on the product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 4.42 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 4.81 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 10.42 billion CAGR 9.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Acquisition of Progressive Substances: The acquisition of progressive substances improves presentation and security. Conventional bioreactors have been superseded by single-use systems configured from inventive polymers and films, which provide superior chemical aversion and decreased probability of contamination. The usage of fluoropolymer coatings has enhanced the bioreactor’s longevity and similarity with several cell cultures, contributing to single-use bioreactors market growth.

Amalgamation of Automation and Digital Technologies: The amalgamation of automation and digital technologies into single-use bioreactors improves the productivity and accuracy of bioprocessing by sanctioning real-time observation and regulation of crucial procedural variables. Automated systems for pH and liquefied oxygen regulation, together with real-time data analytics, are growingly being imbibed into SUBs. A 2023 report from Pharmaceutical Technology underscores that the application of these technologies have notably enhanced the procedure uniformity and decreased human mistakes.

Sustainable Manufacturing Practices: Sustainable manufacturing practices are affirmatively impacting the market. As ecological worries evolve, there is a thrust toward decreasing refuse and improving the recyclability of bioprocessing substances. Single-use systems are being outlined with reclaimable constituents and decreased ecological influence in mind.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/single-use-bioreactors-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

List of Single-Use Bioreactors Market Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf AG

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Pall Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Lonza Group

ABEC

Applikon Biotechnology

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest single-use bioreactors market share. The market flourished due to its entrenched biopharmaceutical industry, progressive research framework, and notable funding in biotechnology. The region’s supremacy is pushed by elevated demand for biologics and biosimilars reinforced by a string framework of pharmaceutical firms, contract manufacturing firms, and research bodies.

Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to progression in biopharmaceuticals and an augmenting concentration on inventive therapies. The regional market profits from the robust existence of spearheading pharmaceutical firms and biotech firms.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/single-use-bioreactors-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Single-Use Bioreactor Systems

Single-Use Media Bags

Single-Use Filtration Assemblies

Others

By Type Outlook

Stirred-Tank

Wave-Induced

Bubble Column

Others

By Cell Type Outlook

Mammalian Cell

Bacterial Cell

Yeast Cell

Others

By End Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOS

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter