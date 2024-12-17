The growing demand for biologics and biosimilars, which requires productive and economical production procedures, is boosting the single-use bioreactors market.
The global single-use bioreactors market size is projected to grow from USD 4.42 billion in 2024 to USD 10.42 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.
Market Overview
Single-use bioreactors permit processors to execute the usage of disposable technology, such as single-use bags, in manufacturing procedure steps that have formerly been restrained for stainless steel instruments. A stirred bioreactor utilizes single-use substances that are already amalgamated in the plastic bag. The bag and the stirrer are arranged in the bioreactor, and the stirrer is linked either mechanically or magnetically. A rocking single-use bioreactor is ruffled by a plunging motion and does not require stirrers within the single-use bags.
Key Insights from Report
- The market for single-use bioreactors is significantly shaped by it providing various benefits such as decreased probability of cross-contamination and lower functional prices.
- The single-use bioreactors market segmentation is mainly based on product, type, cell type, end use, and region.
- Based on the product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Single-Use Bioreactors Market Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market size value in 2024
|USD 4.42 billion
|Market size value in 2025
|USD 4.81 billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2034
|USD 10.42 billion
|CAGR
|9.0% from 2025 to 2034
|Base year
|2024
|Historical data
|2020-2023
|Forecast period
|2025-2034
Market’s Growth Drivers
Acquisition of Progressive Substances: The acquisition of progressive substances improves presentation and security. Conventional bioreactors have been superseded by single-use systems configured from inventive polymers and films, which provide superior chemical aversion and decreased probability of contamination. The usage of fluoropolymer coatings has enhanced the bioreactor’s longevity and similarity with several cell cultures, contributing to single-use bioreactors market growth.
Amalgamation of Automation and Digital Technologies: The amalgamation of automation and digital technologies into single-use bioreactors improves the productivity and accuracy of bioprocessing by sanctioning real-time observation and regulation of crucial procedural variables. Automated systems for pH and liquefied oxygen regulation, together with real-time data analytics, are growingly being imbibed into SUBs. A 2023 report from Pharmaceutical Technology underscores that the application of these technologies have notably enhanced the procedure uniformity and decreased human mistakes.
Sustainable Manufacturing Practices: Sustainable manufacturing practices are affirmatively impacting the market. As ecological worries evolve, there is a thrust toward decreasing refuse and improving the recyclability of bioprocessing substances. Single-use systems are being outlined with reclaimable constituents and decreased ecological influence in mind.
List of Single-Use Bioreactors Market Key Players
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Sartorius AG
- Eppendorf AG
- Merck KGaA
- GE Healthcare
- Danaher Corporation
- Pall Corporation
- Repligen Corporation
- Lonza Group
- ABEC
- Applikon Biotechnology
Geographical Analysis
North America accounted for the largest single-use bioreactors market share. The market flourished due to its entrenched biopharmaceutical industry, progressive research framework, and notable funding in biotechnology. The region’s supremacy is pushed by elevated demand for biologics and biosimilars reinforced by a string framework of pharmaceutical firms, contract manufacturing firms, and research bodies.
Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to progression in biopharmaceuticals and an augmenting concentration on inventive therapies. The regional market profits from the robust existence of spearheading pharmaceutical firms and biotech firms.
Market Segmentation
By Product Outlook
- Single-Use Bioreactor Systems
- Single-Use Media Bags
- Single-Use Filtration Assemblies
- Others
By Type Outlook
- Stirred-Tank
- Wave-Induced
- Bubble Column
- Others
By Cell Type Outlook
- Mammalian Cell
- Bacterial Cell
- Yeast Cell
- Others
By End Use Outlook
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- CROs & CMOS
- Academic & Research Institutes
By Region Outlook
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
