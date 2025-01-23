This unique Play-to-Airdrop game offers thrilling launch events and $Kaia Rewards

Singapore, Singapore , Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slime Miner, the first-ever Web3 idle RPG game, is officially live, inviting players to embark on a mining journey like no other. Built on the Kaia Chain, Slime Miner introduces an innovative Play-to-Airdrop model that combines engaging gameplay with blockchain rewards, creating a seamless blend of entertainment and Web3 ownership.

Slime Miner is live on Kaia Chain

With launch events in full swing, players have a chance to earn exclusive rewards, including $Kaia tokens and the coveted Cosmo items, by participating in missions and community challenges.

Slime Miner is a Web3 Idle RPG game in which tiny slimes venture 6,400 kilometers to the Earth’s core, mining valuable minerals and facing endless possibilities. Players can enjoy a decentralized economy powered by blockchain technology while fostering community engagement.

“We aim to reward players based on their dedication and activity within the game,” said Shin Myung Yong, CEO of Slime Miner. “Slime Miner is designed to allocate tokens to each server, allowing players to receive airdrops at the end of each season. To ensure inclusivity for new players, we will launch a new server every season. 50% of the tokens will be allocated to the community, while the remaining 20% will be reserved for initiatives such as launchpads and reserves. By aligning rewards with active participation, we’ve built a system that not only provides exciting content but also fosters a thriving Play-to-Earn ecosystem. Our ultimate goal is to create a truly enjoyable and limitless gaming experience for all.”

Slime Miner combines innovative mechanics with blockchain integration to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. Players can mine over 40 types of rare minerals, customize drills with more than 10,000 unique combinations, and summon specialized Hero and Neo Slimes to enhance mining efficiency. With features like Time Expedition for exploring other dimensions, Invasion Defense to protect mining operations, and DigPrix competitions for high-stakes challenges, the game offers endless engagement. Players can mint and trade NFTs, earn $KAIA tokens through missions and activities, and participate in seasonal airdrops. The game’s sustainability is ensured through a halving token model and periodic server launches, making Slime Miner a dynamic and rewarding Web3 idle RPG.

“We believe Slime Miner is the blueprint for the future of idle games in Web3,” added Shin. “It’s not just about Tap-to-earn—it’s about play-to-explore, play-to-strategize, play-to-connect, play-to-earn. Where Play comes beforehand.”

To celebrate the release of Slime Miner, players are invited to participate in a series of thrilling launch events packed with exciting rewards. Complete missions to earn $Kaia, Cosmo items, and more, and join various community events to maximize your in-game achievements.

In addition, Slime Profile NFTs will be airdropped and made available for purchase. These NFTs are completely unique and randomized, with a select few being exceptionally rare. By playing the game, players stand a chance to earn these rare NFTs through in-game achievements.

Players can also redeem the exclusive LFGSLIME coupon code between January 23, 00:00, and January 31, 23:59 to unlock special rewards. Additional details about the Token Generation Event (TGE), airdrop schedules, and other upcoming events will be announced through Slime Miner’s official channels on X or Telegram.

Slime Miner is officially live and ready for players to embark on their mining adventures. Access the game via the dedicated portal.

About Slime Miner

Slime Miner is committed to creating a game where play and enjoyment come first, ensuring that players are rewarded based on their dedication and activity. By blending strategic exploration, collectible NFTs, and limitless content, Slime Miner offers a unique opportunity to both enjoy and earn within an ever-expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem. Developed by a team of over 20 seasoned professionals with decades of experience in the gaming and tech industries, Slime Miner aims to redefine the idle gaming experience.

