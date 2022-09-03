A total of £1.1bn of government loans given to small businesses during the pandemic have been classified as fraud so far, according to Reuters. The figure is due to be published as part of new data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA 7(a) Loans: Program Details, and How to Apply - September 3, 2022
- £1.1bn of COVID small business loans identified as fraud - September 3, 2022
- £1.1bn of COVID small business loans identified as fraud, claims government source - September 3, 2022