A total of £1.1bn of government loans given to small businesses during the pandemic have been classified as fraud so far, according to Reuters.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA 7(a) Loans: Program Details, and How to Apply - September 3, 2022
- £1.1bn of COVID small business loans identified as fraud - September 3, 2022
- £1.1bn of COVID small business loans identified as fraud, claims government source - September 3, 2022