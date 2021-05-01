10,000 out of 60,000 Amount of small downtown businesses on Long Island that have … Fortuna said he has awaited a Paycheck Protection Program loan for his businesses since January. The shutdown has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
1 in 6 small downtown businesses did not survive the pandemic
10,000 out of 60,000 Amount of small downtown businesses on Long Island that have … Fortuna said he has awaited a Paycheck Protection Program loan for his businesses since January. The shutdown has …