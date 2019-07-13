Startups and small businesses near Milwaukee’s 35th Street corridor will now be able to apply for a loan thanks to the $1 million loan pool established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
$1 million loan pool established to spur north side Milwaukee business
Startups and small businesses near Milwaukee’s 35th Street corridor will now be able to apply for a loan thanks to the $1 million loan pool established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s …