THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it distributed assistance to 10 micro enterprises affected by the oil spill caused by the sunken oil tanker MT Princess Empress in Polo, Oriental …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 10 micro enterprises get loans – DTI - April 17, 2023
- DreamSpring said federal grant will help it make more loans, including in KC - April 17, 2023
- 7 Best Easy Business Loans for 2023 - April 17, 2023