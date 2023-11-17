PORTLAND, Oregon — In the last 18 years, Key Bank’s Key4Women program has awarded nearly $12 billion in loans for women-owned businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 10 Oregon women-owned businesses awarded $50,000 by Key Bank’s Key4Women program - November 16, 2023
- Van Hollen, fellow Democrats urge feds to update banking ‘red flags’ on legal marijuana businesses - November 16, 2023
- Restore Louisiana helping small businesses recover from storm damage - November 16, 2023