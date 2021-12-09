The Asian Development Bank today approved a $100 million policy-based loan to help Uzbekistan undertake reforms to improve the enabling environment for small and medium-sized enterprises in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- $100 Million ADB Loan to Promote Small and Medium Enterprises’ Development in Uzbekistan - December 9, 2021
- EBRD, Attijari bank and Enda Tamweel to support small businesses in Tunisia - December 9, 2021
- Razorpay launches solutions to improve conversions, ease tax payments, and more for small businesses - December 9, 2021