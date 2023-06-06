Veterans owned 5.6 percent of all U.S. businesses in 2020, employed 3.6 million people and generated almost $1 trillion in revenue, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.But despite their great impact, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 11 small business grants and resources for veterans - June 6, 2023
- Webinar will explore small-business loans - June 6, 2023
- Small Business Loans Are Increasingly Expensive And Harder To Get - June 6, 2023