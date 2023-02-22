Small Business Insights Survey by QuickBooks, 99% of small business owners cited inflation as a concern for their business in April, an increase from 96% in September 2021 and 97% in December 2021.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 11 ways small businesses can turn inflation into growth - February 22, 2023
- Guide to business resilience for small businesses - February 22, 2023
- Big rise in businesses founded by women with support for 3 million more pledged by Treasury - February 22, 2023