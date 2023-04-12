Yet most small businesses don’t access venture capital when they launch. The rest rely on options like personal savings, business loans, and credit cards. According to a 2019 report, almost 65% of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 12 ways to fund your small business that don’t involve venture capital - April 12, 2023
- Need a Loan? Check Out the Best Small Personal Loans of 2023 - April 12, 2023
- The 10 Most Favorable States For Small Businesses - April 12, 2023